Randy Dobnak, Twins agree to five-year, $9.25 million extension

Dobnak went undrafted out of Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia and first signed with the Twins in 2017. He reached the majors in 2019 after spending almost two years as a driver for Uber and Lyft on the side to make extra money.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 19 games for the Twins, including 15 starts. He is 8-5 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.267 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 75 innings.

Passan adds that Dobnak is expected to start the 2021 campaign in the Twins’ bullpen. Minnesota already has a solid rotation with Kenta Maeda, Jose Berrios, Michael Pineda and J.A. Happ. If one of those players suffers an injury, Dobnak could be elevated to a starter.