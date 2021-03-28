Queensland records one new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case, health authorities backflip on ‘house party’ claim

Queensland has recorded one new case of locally-transmitted COVID-19 , confirmed to be the brother of the 26-year-old Stafford man who tested positive earlier in the week.

However, the new case has already fully recovered and is not currently infectious.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said the man could have had the infection historically, but it was most likely to be a recent infection.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski, September 21, 2020. (Nine)

Dr Young said the man was likely one of the missing links between the north Brisbane landscaper and the Princess Alexandra Hospital cluster.

Queensland Police have played down earlier accusations that one of the recent positive cases held a party with 25 people after being told to isolate.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said that he did not believe there was any evidence of the man breaching public health orders.

The man in fact only met with five others at his residence that evening, “a number of whom were quite entitled to be there,” Deputy Commissioner Gollschewski said.

Queensland Health has upgraded their health orders for a number of Brisbane exposure sites, with anyone having visited them being directed into mandatory 14-day isolation.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath. (9News)

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath urged anyone who had visited any of the exposure sites to check the Queensland Health website for the latest health advice.

Ms D’Ath has defended her department’s actions in releasing the apparently erroneous information that the state’s latest case held a party of 25 people after being told to isolate.

“The health officials who originally spoke to this gentleman, they say that is what they understood he had told them,” Ms D’Ath said.

“It was important information that needed to be put out, based on the facts we had at the time.

“If we had not, and that had gone out in some other way, then we would not be transparent about what we knew.”

She said that subsequent investigations by police independent of the man in question had brought his account into question, but whether it was “a misunderstanding at the time or what it was, I cannot tell you”.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young. (9News)

It’s now believed that the gathering was in fact just four housemates of the infected man and one other person who visited the home.

Ms D’Ath has urged those directed to self-isolate after taking a COVID-19 test to also distance themselves from others in the same household.

“That isolation should happen, not just not letting people into your home but also isolating yourself from everyone else in that household as well,” she said.