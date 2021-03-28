Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces new ministry

Michaelia Cash is the new Attorney-General, replacing Christian Porter, in a swathe of new changes to the cabinet announced by the Prime Minister.

Scott Morrison has declared his new cabinet and ministry will have the “strongest” female representation an Australian government cabinet has ever had.

Senator Michaelia Cash will also be the Minister for Industrial Relations.

Michaela Cash will take on new roles in the government. (Nine)

Karen Andrews has been named the Minister for Home Affairs.

While Anne Ruston will take on the new portfolio of Minister for Women’s Safety.

“Getting these results for Australian women will be achieved through collaboration, it will be achieved through listening, they will be achieved by acting together,” Mr Morrison said.

“They won’t be achieved by dividing Australians.”