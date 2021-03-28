Premier won’t apologise for party blunder

Queensland Health is under fire for wrongly announcing the man with the virus had had a party for 25 people when he had only seen his five housemates and one other friend.

The premier refused to apologise for the blunder.

“My advice is that Queensland Health was told that information, so they had to act on that information,” she told Today.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said he didn’t want to criticise anybody about telling the public about the party.

“We were briefed that there had been a party of 25,” Mr Gollscheweski, told Today.

“That turns out to be incorrect.

“So, somewhere in the early briefings that we got, that was misinformation.

“I’m not critical of anyone… I think these things happen.”

“We have gone out and corrected the record as soon as we knew it happened.”

Meanwhile, testing is the key to stopping the latest outbreak, an infectious diseases expert said.

Dr Paul Griffin, said the new cases were “concerning,” but could be handled if Queenslanders do what they are told to.

“It is critical everyone does the right thing over the next few days, particularly paying attention to the exposure sites and getting tests so we can contain the outbreak before it gets worse,” he said.

“Hopefully we have been able to get on top of it.”

Brisbane to go into lockdown

Brisbane residents will be locked down from 5pm tonight after four new cases of locally transmitted coronavirus were identified.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was “very worried” and had not slept as she confirmed the cases were the highly-infectious UK strain.Health Minister Dr Jeanette Young described the spread as “significant”.