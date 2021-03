A Perth man has been charged over the death of a three-month-old baby girl.

The child was hospitalised on March 12 with brain injuries after an incident at a property in Girrawheen, a suburb in the city’s north, WA Police said in a statement.

The baby died two days later on March 14.

The 30-year-old man was charged with Grievous Bodily harm and appeared in court on March 14.