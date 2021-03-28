NSW Health contacting 20,000 travellers after Queensland outbreak

NSW Health is contacting more than 20,000 people who have arrived from Queensland as the state battles a COVID-19 outbreak.

Those who entered NSW on flights between March 20 and 26 are being sent an SMS and email urging them to get tested and isolate if they visited venues listed by Queensland Health.

“Nine close contacts in NSW have been identified so far,” NSW Health said in a statement.

“They have been instructed to undergo a COVID-19 test and to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result. These people will receive regular follow-up contact from NSW Health during this time.”

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. (9News)

Entry declaration forms were introduced yesterday for those who spent time in Brisbane City Council or Morton Bay Regional Council areas since March 11.

More than 3800 people have filled out the mandatory declaration.

NSW Health urges anyone in NSW with even the mildest symptoms, such as headache, fatigue, cough, sore throat or runny nose, to come forward immediately for testing, then isolate until they receive a negative result.

Queensland today recorded one new locally-transmitted case of COVID-19, confirmed to be the brother of the 26-year-old Stafford man who tested positive to the virus earlier in the week.

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP) (AP)

However, the new case has already fully recovered and is not currently infectious.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said the man could have had the infection historically, but it was most likely to be a recent infection.

Dr Young said the man was likely one of the missing links between the north Brisbane landscaper and the Princess Alexandra Hospital cluster.

Queensland Police today played down earlier accusations one of the recent positive cases held a party with 25 people after being told to isolate.Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said he did not believe there was any evidence of the man breaching public health orders.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed that a young man in the Brisbane community has tested positive to COVID-19. (9News)

The man met with five others at his residence that evening, “a number of whom were quite entitled to be there,” Deputy Commissioner Gollschewski said.

Queensland Health has upgraded their health orders for a number of Brisbane exposure sites, with anyone having visited them being directed into mandatory 14-day isolation.