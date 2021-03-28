Norwegian Billionaire Invest Bitcoin After Calling for Ban By CoinQuora



Norwegian Billionaire Invest Bitcoin After Calling for Ban



Norwegian billionaire invested massively in .

Spetalen bought an undisclosed amount of BTC.

The Investment is made on the Norwegian crypto exchange MiraiEx.

Norwegian kroner billionaire Øystein Stray Spetalen has invested massively in Bitcoin (BTC) and with MiraiEx, a Norwegian crypto exchange. This came after he criticized the crypto, Finansavisen reported on Friday.

Per the publication, Spetalen has recently bought an undisclosed amount of BTC and invested in MiraiEx. Indeed, a huge fund that would expedite the expansion of the exchange.

This made MiraiEx spokesperson react and said:

We did not really need money. We just wanted to grow faster.

Meanwhile, Øystein Stray Spetalen’s opinion on Bitcoin was diametrically opposite just last week. In addition, Øystein explain…

