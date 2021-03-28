Nomura flags potential significant loss at U.S. unit By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Nomura Holdings (NYSE:) Inc said on Monday it discovered a case that could subject one of its U.S. units to “a significant loss” arising from transactions with a U.S. client.

The estimated amount of the claim against the client is approximately $2 billion based on market prices as of March 26, the Japanese brokerage and investment bank said in a statement.

Nomura said it is still assessing the impact of the loss on its consolidated earnings.

