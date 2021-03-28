NFTs come to Saturday Night Live in rap sketch By Cointelegraph

NFTs come to Saturday Night Live in rap sketch
The craze behind non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, has seemingly reached peak parody after NBC’s famed Saturday Night Live sketch comedy featured it in a skit with United States Treasury Secretary “Janet Yellen.”
In last night’s show hosted by former cast member Maya Rudolph, Yellen — portrayed by comedian Kate McKinnon — is speaking at a university economics class when a student asks her to address exactly what are non-fungible tokens through the medium of rap.
