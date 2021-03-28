NFL expected to announce 17-game regular season this week

The NFL has played a 16-game regular-season schedule since 1978.

Peter King of NBC Sports laid out some of the expectations for a 17-game schedule in September:

There will be no extra bye week. 17 games will be played across 18 weekends.

The Super Bowl will likely be pushed back from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13.

The two conferences are expected to swap hosting the extra week of the season every year. AFC teams will host the 17th game in 2021 and NFC teams will have the honor in 2022.

Game 17 will be played between cross-conference opponents based on the 2020 standings.

According to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, NFL owners are expected to vote on the new schedule Tuesday and Wednesday.