NFL expanding schedule to 17 games beginning in 2021

The NFL has used its current 16-game regular-season format for more than 40 years, but change is coming next season. That change will result in more football.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the NFL is officially planning to announce this week that the regular-season schedule is being expanded to 17 games.

The move has been expected for quite some time. Teams have been anticipating that a regular-season game would be added to the schedule, especially after the coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact on revenue in 2020. The salary cap fell 8 percent this season to $182.5 million, and adding a regular-season game will result in more revenue for the NFL.

In exchange for adding a regular season game, the preseason is expected to be shortened from four games to either three or two.

Many players have expressed opposition to a 17-game season, but the expansion was inevitable.