News Corp nears agreement to buy Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s consumer-publishing arm: WSJ By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

(Reuters) – News Corp (NASDAQ:) is nearing an agreement to purchase the consumer arm of educational publisher Houghton Mifflin (NASDAQ:) Harcourt Co, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced as early as Monday, the newspaper https://on.wsj.com/3ctZiY9 reported, without mentioning financial terms.

The sale of HMH Books & Media would add a portfolio of high-profile novels from authors such as George Orwell, Philip Roth and J.R.R. Tolkien to News Corp’s HarperCollins Publishers division, the report added.

News Corp and Boston-based Houghton Mifflin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

News Corp said on Thursday that it would acquire Los Angeles-based financial news firm Investor’s Business Daily (IBD) from O’Neil Capital Management Inc for $275 million.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR