News Corp nears agreement to buy Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s consumer-publishing arm: WSJ By Reuters

(Reuters) – News Corp (NASDAQ:) is nearing an agreement to purchase the consumer arm of educational publisher Houghton Mifflin (NASDAQ:) Harcourt Co, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced as early as Monday, the newspaper https://on.wsj.com/3ctZiY9 reported, without mentioning financial terms.

The sale of HMH Books & Media would add a portfolio of high-profile novels from authors such as George Orwell, Philip Roth and J.R.R. Tolkien to News Corp’s HarperCollins Publishers division, the report added.

News Corp and Boston-based Houghton Mifflin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

News Corp said on Thursday that it would acquire Los Angeles-based financial news firm Investor’s Business Daily (IBD) from O’Neil Capital Management Inc for $275 million.