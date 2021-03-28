New Byron Bay venue alerts following Brisbane’s three day lockdown

Coronavirus alerts have been issued for two popular Byron Bay venues after two Queenslanders infected with the highly-contagious UK strain visited the holiday Mecca.

An infected Brisbane nurse from The Royal Alexandra Hospital and her daughter – who also has the virus – visited the New South Wales resort town from March 26 to 28.

NSW Health has issued an alert asking anyone who went to the venues they visited to self-isolate and go for a test immediately.

Two alerts have been visited for Byron Bay after a mother and daughter with the virus visited. (iStock)

The duo visited the popular Beach Hotel last Friday from 7.15pm until 8.30pm.

They also went to celebrity-favourite The Farm yesterday between 8am and 9.30am.

The Beach Hotel in Byron Bay has a coronavirus alert. (Facebook)

NSW Health is now advising people against non-essential travel to the Greater Brisbane area.

Anybody who went to Byron Bay around the time the infected Queenslanders visited should get tested if they have any symptoms.

New testing centres are being set up in the town, including a drive-through facility at at Byron Bay QML Pathology Drive-Through at Cavanbah Sports Ground which can be found at 249 Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay.

It is open from 8am to 8pm seven days a week, from midday today.

Byron Central Hospital will also increase its operating hours for tests.

The Farm in Byron Bay has a coronavirus alert. (Facebook)

Another clinic will be set up at the Byron Bay Surf Club car park and will be open this afternoon.

As of tomorrow it’s operating hours will be from Monday to Sunday between 8am and 6pm.

Byron Central Hospital walk-in – found at 54 Ewingsdale Road, Ewingsdale – will also open from 9am to 6.30pm, seven days a week.

NSW Health said it will will also extend the hours of operation of other nearby testing clinics, including in Tweed and Ballina.

NSW Health is currently treating 51 COVID-19 cases, none of whom are in ICU, it said.

Almost all are not in hospital.

Queensland’s cluster has now grown to seven.