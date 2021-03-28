Naomi Osaka Spoke Out Against Asian Hate

“If people loved Asian people as much as they love bubble tea, anime, mochi, sushi, matcha, etc.”
It’s gotten even worse in 2021. Nearly two weeks ago, an Atlanta shooter targeted Asian spas and killed eight people – six of whom were Asian women. And the following day, two elderly Asian people were attacked in San Francisco.
On Instagram, she posted a pic of her recent tweet, where she wrote, “If people loved Asian people as much as they love bubble tea, anime, mochi, sushi, matcha, etc.”
“Imagine profiting/enjoying things that come from a culture and then attacking/diminishing the ethnic group that created it.”
In the caption, the 23-year-old continued, “#StopAsianHate. It’s really sad that this even has to be a hashtag/slogan.”
“It should be common sense, but it seems like common sense is uncommon in this world now,” she concluded.
Thank you, Naomi, for speaking out and standing up against Asian hate!
