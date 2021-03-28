Mideast Equities Rise as Traders Weigh Volatility: Inside EM

Article content

By Filipe Pacheco

(Bloomberg) —

Most equities markets in the Middle East climbed on Sunday as investors weighed volatility in the oil markets as the Suez Canal remains blocked by a container ship.

Gauges in Oman, Bahrain, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Qatar gained while Kuwait’s index slipped. The volume of shares traded was below average in most exchanges.

Tugs working to refloat the Ever Given vessel in the Suez Canal managed to shift the stricken container ship 29 meters (95 feet) on Saturday, but it could take at least another couple of days of dredging before enough mud and sand is cleared to attempt a refloat on a high tide, the ship’s charterer said.

While moving shipping routes to around Africa “means multi-day trade flow disruptions and expenses, it would hopefully also mean that global trade could adapt” in coming weeks if the Ever Given still hasn’t been moved, Simon Quijano-Evans, chief economist at London-based Gemcorp Capital, wrote in a note to clients.

On the oil front, Brent crude just barely eked out a gain last week to finish at $64.57 a barrel after several days of high volatility, snapping two weeks of declines.

Also impacting sentiment was a decline for emerging-market shares, with a global benchmark posting the biggest weekly drop this month as resurgent virus outbreaks and concern over rising interest rates curbed risk appetite.