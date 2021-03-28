Merkel presses German states to get tough with COVID curbs By Reuters



© Reuters. The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt



BERLIN (Reuters) – Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Germany’s states on Sunday to step up efforts to curb rapidly rising coronavirus infections, and raised the possibility of introducing curfews to try to get a third wave under control.

“We have our emergency brake … unfortunately, it is not respected everywhere. I hope that there might be some reflection on this,” Merkel said in a rare appearance on broadcaster ARD’s Anne Will talkshow.

“What additional measures do we need? … We need to do more. We have the possibilities of restrictions on going out, further contact restrictions, further mask wearing … plus testing strategies in all places: so in schools twice a week, and through the economy”.