Meghan and Harry speak from a place of privilege but they are human

The British Royals hey? There seems to be a new issue with that family every few years. Indeed, perhaps more frequently than that.

Obviously, they’re one of the most scrutinised families in the world. Regal rulers of the Commonwealth, it comes with the territory.

This latest issue is a case of what to do about “the spare” and his spouse. And it’s an issue that’s been bubbling for some time.

Following Prince Harry and Meghan’s “tell-all” interview with Oprah Winfrey, the world has been waiting for a significant response from the royal family, who was firmly in the firing line.

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaking about expecting their second child during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

But, true to form, the royals haven’t responded in any expansive way, reverting to their “never complain, never explain” mantra, one that’s been thrown out the window by the Sussexes.

There were several alarming claims raised in that interview, including accusations of racism. Meghan told Winfrey about an incident when the colour of Archie’s skin was raised with Harry.

A bizarre topic to discuss, right? And one that outraged many. But others have dismissed it as a topic mixed race families openly discuss, like Dr Musharref Hussain, an envoy of the Queen in Nottinghamshire.

An Islamic scholar, he has travelled with Prince Charles to Indonesia, and been awarded an Order of the British Empire by the Queen.

He told us his dealings with the royals have been nothing but pleasant, with no experience of racism at all.

Another claim Meghan and Harry made pertained to their wedding – the one watched by hundreds of millions around the world.

Meghan told Winfrey they tied the knot in secret three days earlier.

But royal reporter for The Times newspaper, Valentine Low, says that’s also not true, and was able to verify it pretty quickly by retrieving their legally-binding wedding document, dated May 19, 2018.

So what did their interview tell us?

Meghan and Harry were keen to get their story out there. They had some grievances: Meghan admitting she was not prepared for the exposure nor received the support necessary to adapt to it, which is entirely likely, given the very public role of the royals; and Harry confessing he felt trapped within the royal institution, one he feels his father and brother are unable to escape.

Certainly, Meghan and Harry speak from a place which smacks of privilege, but they are human, and they have their personal experiences in life, just like the rest of us.

And why would they want to bring down the royal family? To what end? If that was their experience of life inside The Firm, who are we to say it wasn’t?