Mandy Moore Asks Fans for Help as She Battles Low Blood Platelets After Giving Birth

New mum Mandy Moore is suffering from low blood platelets following her son’s birth.

The “This Is Us” star, who is married to musician Taylor Goldsmith, had struggled with the blood disorder while pregnant with her first child, August ‘Gus’ Harrison Goldsmith, who arrived in late February (21), and on Saturday (27Mar21), Mandy revealed she is still dealing with the health condition.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote, “Platelets are going up, but still not great. I’m on a mission to do whatever I can to get them to a solid place so I don’t have to wonder or worry during the next pregnancy.”

“Have to wait a few more months to absolutely confirm that it’s infant ITP (Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura) and wasn’t gestational thrombocytopenia,” she added about the two low platelet issues, the first of which is not usually pregnancy-related, while the latter is.

Mandy also used the post to inquire about how others have overcome the problem.

“Friends with low platelets: what has worked?” she asked. “I took iron, B12 and folate … and ate all the lentils and dark leafy greens, etc.”

The actress/singer will be keen to overcome the condition as soon as possible as she is already thinking about adding to her family.

She recently told Dr. Berlin‘s “Informed Pregnancy” podcast, “I’ve said to my husband so many times – and really anyone that has come by that will listen – I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to do it again.’

“As harrowing as the journey was, I miss it. I’m sad that I don’t get to relive it or do it again or something.”