Man charged with murder after man shot dead on Princes Highway near Geelong

Police believe three men in a silver station wagon were travelling east along Harpur Road, when they turned onto a service road to enter the highway.
The station wagon was then allegedly struck by a Melbourne-bound truck, causing extensive damage.
Witnesses told police shots were allegedly fired from a different vehicle, which had been following the station wagon from Harpur Road.
The gunman then allegedly fled the scene.
The truck driver was not injured, but two other men were hospitalised with minor injuries from the crash.
A 26-year-old Corio man has been interviewed by detectives and charged with murder.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Geelong Magistrates’ Court today.
A 25-year-old Corio man who was assisting police has been released pending further enquires.