Lil Nas X Responds About His Nike Satan Shoes

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
7

Everyone’s talking about the video, in which Lil Nas X literally pole dances in hell. Even his dad weighed in.


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

And now there’s tons of chatter about Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” — specifically, a limited-edition pair of Nike Air Max 97s that contain a drop of real human blood (along with 60 CCs of red ink) in the soles.


MSCHF

Although the shoes — which were created by Lil Nas X and the company MSCHF — are Nikes, Nike themselves told Snopes that they have “nothing to do with the creation or sale of” the Satan Shoes.

The shoes are a funny, clever gambit that, as usual, some people are taking a little too seriously — like Kristi Noem, the Governor of North Dakota…

Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it's "exclusive." But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul. We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win. https://t.co/m1k1YWFpuo

Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it’s “exclusive.” But do you know what’s more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul.

We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win. https://t.co/m1k1YWFpuo


@govkristinoem / Twitter / Via Twitter: @govkristinoem

So Lil Nas X posted an “apology” video on YouTube — except, it’s really just footage from the “MONTERO” video. Pretty funny.

View this video on YouTube


Lil Nas X / YouTube / Via youtube.com

He clapped back at the criticism on Twitter, too.

ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job! https://t.co/qaor6W0B9C

ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job! https://t.co/qaor6W0B9C


@LilNasX / Twitter / Via Twitter: @LilNasX

Lil Nas X even had some good jokes of his own about the Satan Shoes.


@LilNasX / Twitter / Via Twitter: @LilNasX

As usual, Lil Nas X wins the internet — again.

