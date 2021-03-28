Liberal MP Andrew Laming to leave politics at next election

Embattled Liberal MP Andrew Laming will not recontest the next election, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has indicated

It comes after an extensive 9News investigation uncovered allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Dr Laming towards three separate women, including one who alleges he took photos of her bottom.

Following the latest allegations, which aired in a 9News exclusive on Saturday night, Dr Laming issued a statement saying he was stepping down from “all Parliamentary roles effective immediately”.

Andrew Laming. (Nine)

He has also agreed to undertake a number of counselling courses and additional clinical counselling.

It has now been confirmed that the backbencher intends to return in Parliament after taking medical leave to complete those courses, but will stand down at the next election.

“Andrew is not re-contesting the next election for the LNP, we’ll find a new candidate and that will be up to the preselectors,” Mr Frydenberg told a press conference this morning.

However, Mr Frydenberg has pushed back against calls for his immediate resignation, including from those inside his own party’s ranks.

“He was elected by representatives, constituents of his community,” Mr Frydenberg said.

“He’s going to take some time to have this additional support and various sessions that he is going to be engaged in and then he will return to the Parliament.”

“I think he’s taken the proper course of action here.”