Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond By Reuters

Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runners to sign center Andre Drummond when he clears waivers on Sunday, ESPN reported.

The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

The Lakers’ star players and members of the front office “have been recruiting Drummond hard,” per the report.

Drummond, 27, and his agent, Jeff Schwartz, have also had discussions with the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets and others, sources told ESPN.

Drummond averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 games this season. He has been sitting out since Feb. 12 while the Cavs unsuccessfully attempted to find a trade partner before last week’s deadline.

The Cavaliers acquired Drummond in February 2020 from the Detroit Pistons for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round pick.

In 624 career games (573 starts), he has averaged 14.6 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.

