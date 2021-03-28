Kyle Lewis could miss Opening Day due to bone bruise

The reigning American League Rookie of the Year could be sidelined for Opening Day.

Kyle Lewis could miss the Seattle Mariners’ Opening Day matchup against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday due to a bone bruise in his knee that is more severe than initially believed.

“I’m as surprised as anybody, based on what we thought here the first couple days,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “But it makes sense that it hasn’t really responded the way he or the training staff was hoping it would. But we are getting close to Opening Day, so I guess it puts that in jeopardy a little bit.”

Lewis suffered the injury when he collided with the outfield wall during Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. If he is placed on the injured list, it’s unclear who would fill in for him in the Seattle outfield.

Lewis was one of Seattle’s best batters last season, slashing .262/.364/.437 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 58 games.