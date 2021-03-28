KeyFi Is Launching Its Native Token on Binance Smart Chain By CoinQuora

KeyFi Is Launching Its Native Token on Binance Smart Chain

  • KeyFi will offer staking rewards and listing the asset on PancakeSwap, a BSC-based decentralized exchange.
  • KeyFi also announced that they will allocate one million KEYFI tokens to BSC.
  • A common library was added in KeyFi’s core application to help manage the integration development.

KeyFi is launching its native token on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) starting this March 28, 2021. KeyFi is the app-based platform for managing Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Meanwhile, Uniswap will still promote liquidity mining solely on . This will then make KEYFI a true multi-chain token.

In line with its launching, KeyFi will also offer staking rewards and listing the asset on PancakeSwap, a BSC-based decentralized exchange.

In order for KeyFi users to continue receiving rewards once the V2 contract is released, they need to transfer their assets to the new V2 rewards contract.

All participants are said to be notified before the V1 contract ends. With the additio…

