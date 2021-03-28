Justin Bieber’s Mom Reacted To His Latest Tattoo

Pretty much anyone with tattoos can tell ya that parents aren’t exactly the biggest fans of our ink.


Belyjmishka / Getty Images

As someone with a sleeve and 12 other tats, I can confirm.

In fact, for whatever reason, most parents seem to seriously hate them!


TLC

If your parents actually like your tattoos, you’re so lucky, dude. I can barely remember a Thanksgiving dinner without someone mentioning them.

So, I found myself laughing today when I was scrolling through Instagram and stumbled on a recent post from Justin Bieber.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

The 27-year-old shared a pic of himself getting tatted by the popular artist, Dr. Woo, who also did the rose on Justin’s neck.

And then, the musician showed off the finished piece: a tiny peach.

But the absolute best part of this whole thing wasn’t the post itself, but the comments! There was one left by none other than Justin’s mom, Pattie!


Lisa O’connor / Getty Images

She simply wrote, “Don’t you have enough yet?”

LOL! He’s reportedly got over 60 tats, so you’d think Pattie would be used to this by now!

I guess even the women who gave birth to celebrities are still just moms who aren’t impressed with their kids’ tattoos at the end of the day.

Do you have any tattoos? How do your parents feel about them? LMK in the comments below!

