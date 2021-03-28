Justin Bieber’s Mom Reacted To His Latest Tattoo

Pretty much anyone with tattoos can tell ya that parents aren’t exactly the biggest fans of our ink.
In fact, for whatever reason, most parents seem to seriously hate them!
So, I found myself laughing today when I was scrolling through Instagram and stumbled on a recent post from Justin Bieber.
And then, the musician showed off the finished piece: a tiny peach.
But the absolute best part of this whole thing wasn’t the post itself, but the comments! There was one left by none other than Justin’s mom, Pattie!
She simply wrote, “Don’t you have enough yet?”
I guess even the women who gave birth to celebrities are still just moms who aren’t impressed with their kids’ tattoos at the end of the day.
Do you have any tattoos? How do your parents feel about them? LMK in the comments below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!