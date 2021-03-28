Justin Bieber Dethrones Morgan Wallen as ‘Justice’ Tops Billboard 200 Chart





Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey’s ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’ follows it behind as her new set bows at No. 2 in this week’s chart with 75,000 equivalent album units earned.

AceShowbiz –

Justin Bieber‘s new album “Justice” has arrived at No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. Taking over the leading position from Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous: The Double Album” which spent 10 consecutive weeks in a row, the set earns 154,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending March 25, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 119,000 which equals to 157.02 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs. As for album sales, it comprises just over 30,000 with a little more than 4,000 are in the form of TEA units. This marks the Canadian star’s eighth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. The album is also the second-biggest debut week for an album in 2021 after “Dangerous” (265,000).

Back to this week’s chart, Lana Del Rey‘s “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” trails it behind as it bows at No. 2 with 75,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, former leader Morgan’s “Dangerous” falls to No. 3 with 66,000 equivalent album units earned.

At No. 4 is Pop Smoke‘s former leader “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon”, which dips two spots with 40,000 equivalent album units earned. Dua Lipa‘s “Future Nostalgia” is also one of those albums which descend this week, falling from No. 3 to No. 5 after earning 36,000 equivalent album units.

Pooh Shiesty‘s “Shiesty Season” is stationary at No. 6 with 31,000 units. As for The Weeknd‘s “After Hours”, the album plummets from No. 4 to No. 7 with nearly 31,000 units earned. Lil Baby‘s “My Turn” also falls one rang from No. 7 to No. 8 with 30,000 equivalent album units.

Occupying No. 8 is Lil Durk‘s “The Voice” that lowers from No. 8 to No. 9 after earning 28,000 units. Closing out the Top 10 of Billboard 200 chart this week is Luke Combs‘ “What You See Is What You Get”. The album bounces back to the Top 10 with 27,000 equivalent album units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200: