Jon Jones shared a simple message on Saturday night after Francis Ngannou had a big win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in Las Vegas.

Ngannou knocked out Miocic in the second round of their fight, avenging a loss to Miocic in 2018. Ngannou (16-3, 12 KOs) is now the UFC Heavyweight Champion. Jones has moved up from light heavyweight to heavyweight and would be prepared to fight Ngannou. Only he has one message: meet my price tag.