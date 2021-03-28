John Legend Dresses as Easter Bunny and Dances With Daughter Luna

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The ‘All of Me’ crooner shares a video of him sharing a sweet moment with his eldest child while having an early Easter celebration, saying that Luna recognizes him under the Easter Bunny costume.

Easter is right around the corner, but John Legend could not help but get into the celebration spirit a bit earlier. One week before Christians celebrated the resurrection of Jesus, the “All of Me” hitmaker slipped into an Easter Bunny costume and shared a dance with his young daughter, Luna.

In a new Instagram video he shared on Saturday, March 27, the 42-year-old singer/songwriter could be seen donning a masked white furry rabbit costume while standing a wooden deck decorated with a carrot-shaped balloon display, pastel-colored balloons, and grassed bunny ornaments, and Easter eggs. His 4-year-old daughter then approached him.

Having twirled around with John, Luna seemed to remember her daddy’s dance moves and giggled. Once she finished her dance with the furry white bunny, she pointed at him, saying “Haha! You’re dad!” John then shared the adorable clip online, and wrote in the caption, “She knew it was me.”

John’s post highlighting his father-daughter moment has since received many heartwarming comments. “Precious Memories,” one comment read, while another read, “What a great sport and an amazing dad!!”

John later shared a photo of him, who was still fully clad in his furry costume, with his wife Chrissy Teigen. The picture displayed Chrissy sitting on John’s lap as he clutched bottles of his Legend Vineyard Exclusive wines. He wrote, “She suspected it was me as well. Perhaps it was the @lve_wines.”

John wasn’t the only one sharing a look at his family’s early Easter celebration. His wife Chrissy also took to Instagram to share a short video in which bunny costume-clad John played around with Luna, their 2-year-old son Miles, and other kids in an outdoor trampoline.

Easter celebration aside, John’s wife Chrissy has previously shared her fear for her mother’s safety amid growing violence against Asian Americans. During a Friday, March 26 interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show“, she told host Kelly Clarkson, “I automatically think of when my mom’s without me, ‘How do people look at her? How do people treat her?’ ”