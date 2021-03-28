Jason Derulo’s Girlfriend Jena Frumes Is Pregnant

“Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life.”
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes are expecting their first child together!
Derulo revealed the big news on Instagram with a sweet video of him showing love to Frumes’ baby bump while on the beach.
“Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life,” he wrote in the post.
“You know, I think I’m getting to that age, you know what I’m saying?,” he said when being asked if he had “Baby fever”: “So, I don’t know.”
Congratulations to the happy couple!
