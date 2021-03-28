Jason Derulo and Girlfriend Expecting First Child

Instagram

The ‘Savage Love’ hitmaker is adding father to his resume as he announces he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes after dating for more than a year.

AceShowbiz –

Singer Jason Derulo is set to become a father.

The “Talk Dirty” hitmaker is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Jena Frumes, and took to Instagram on Sunday (28Mar21) to share the news with fans with video footage of the couple enjoying a romantic vacation in the Bahamas.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes,” he captioned the post, which began with a shot of Derulo kissing the mother-to-be’s growing belly in a form-fitting pink dress, and was soundtracked by Robin Thicke‘s “Lost Without U” tune.

<br />

Frumes also uploaded a snap of the beaming couple posing on the beach, with Derulo cradling her baby belly from behind.

Beside the image, she simply wrote, “Mom & Dad.”

<br />

Derulo began dating Frumes shortly before the COVID-19 shutdown last March (20) after meeting at a gym.

The couple moved in together last year when the lockdown was first announced. “It kind of solidifies things when you’re spending that much time around somebody. You either love it or you hate it,” he told Closer magazine.

“But it’s been pretty great and a lot of fun, so I’m enjoying it. We were born on the same day, so we’re so similar,” he said before revealing his plan to introduce his girlfriend to his family.” My mum hasn’t met her yet – she’s only met her over the phone so we’ll be going to Miami soon for that to happen.”

While he didn’t want to “rush” their relationship, he admitted he’d been thinking about settling down and starting his own family. “As the years go by, you’re like, damn, what is it all for? I watch all my peers have kids and I still don’t have any, so I think about it often,” he explained.