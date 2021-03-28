Japan’s Nomura flags $2 bln loss at U.S. unit, cancels bond issue

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s Nomura Holdings Inc on Monday flagged a potential $2 billion loss at a U.S. subsidiary arising from transactions with a U.S. client, and separately said it would cancel a planned hefty bond issuance due to the possible loss.

The news sent Nomura’s shares down more than 16% briefly in early trade after a deluge of sell orders at market open.

The estimated amount of the subsidiary’s claim against the client is approximately $2 billion based on market prices as of March 26, Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment bank said in a statement.

This estimate could change depending on the unwinding of the transactions and fluctuation in market prices, it said.

Nomura’s announcement came after a series of block trades on Friday in the United States that investors said caused big drops in the stocks of a number of companies.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday that Goldman Sachs Group Inc was involved in the large block trades. The trades were linked to sales of holdings by family office Archegos Capital Management, a separate person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Traders on Monday said it was not clear whether the latest loss at Nomura is related to Archegos.