Japan’s MUFG, Sumitomo face climate votes at AGMs as activism grows

Article content

TOKYO — Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan’ biggest bank, and Sumitomo Corp, one of the country’s largest trading houses, are being targeted with climate resolutions from activist shareholders at their annual shareholder meetings.

Shareholders at Mizuho Financial Group, Japan’s third-biggest bank, voted on a similar resolution at its annual general meeting (AGM) last year.

While the proposal to align Mizuho’s business with the 2015 Paris climate accord was defeated, it was the first listed company in the country to hold such a vote, and support for the resolution, at 35%, showed Japanese attitudes were changing.

Once a rarity and easily rebuffed, shareholder votes on environmental issues have become increasingly common elsewhere and have helped to force corporate and financial change in the United States and Europe.

A shareholder proposal submitted on Friday to Mitsubishi UFJ, which holds its AGM on June 29, called on the bank to outline how it will align investment and financing to Paris goals, according to a copy seen by Reuters.

“The aim of the proposal is to manage the company’s exposure to climate change risks, and maintain and increase its corporate value,” said an explanatory note in the resolution, which is being sponsored by Kiko Network, a Japanese non-government organization that had also brought the Mizuho resolution, and Rainforest Action Network.