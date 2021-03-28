IntelliCentrics Announces $100 Million Savings Pledge in Support of Healthcare’s Frontline Workers

“Healthcare’s frontline workers have allowed locations of care to remain at the forefront of our collective defense during the pandemic. We want to say ‘thank-you healthcare’ by providing free medical credentialing to as many frontline workers as possible,” said Mike Sheehan, CEO of IntelliCentrics. “Because IntelliCentrics is a subscription model that replaces paper-based, manual processes with technology, we estimate every free year of medical credentialing that we deliver to each medical staff personnel will save $5,000 shared between the medical staff and the locations of care that served us during the pandemic. To put this into perspective, our pledge combined with our technology platform could literally save $3 million a year for a 100-bed acute care facility,” continued Sheehan.

With a rich history as an industry innovator and market leader, the technology platform, known as the IntelliCentrics Healthcare Ethos, or Ethos for short, consists of many industry firsts. Examples of breakthrough innovations include medical credentials that are digital, portable, and function like a passport to enter the location of care; integration of scheduling with digital credentialing; wearable technologies integrated with visitor compliance; patient-centered visitor management; and advanced telemedicine capabilities. Ethos provides all this on a single, integrated, end-to-end technology platform and is the first platform to connect the entire continuum of care in such a unique and extremely valuable way.

“Since our pledge includes the use of all innovations in the Ethos, we believe the $100 million savings pledge could be fully committed in as little as six months. For this reason, we want to engage with every location of care that may have an interest in participating as quickly as possible. Moreover, the $100 million savings pledge is a great way for locations of care to witness firsthand how IntelliCentrics is transforming how care is delivered, received, and paid for on an even broader level,” said Sheehan.

