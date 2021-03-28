India’s Maharashtra state reports record spike in COVID-19 cases By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks crowd a marketplace amidst the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai



MUMBAI (Reuters) – The Indian state of Maharashtra reported 40,414 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest number reported by any Indian state since March 2020, government data showed.

Maharashtra, one of India’s largest states and home to the densely populated financial capital Mumbai, is the worst-hit state in a new surge of cases in India.

The country recorded 62,714 coronavirus infections in the space of 24 hours – the highest single-day tally since mid-October – according to the Health Ministry.

A night curfew and new curbs were imposed in Maharashtra on Sunday and local authorities said harsher measures could be implemented to contain the virus in the coming days.