Indiana names Mike Woodson as HC

Woodson will replace Archie Miller, who was fired by Indiana in March. The 63-year-old has never been a college head coach. He was head coach of the Knicks from 2012-14 and the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10.

The Hoosiers were linked to multiple candidates this offseason, including Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, who repeatedly denied he had any interest in the job.

Woodson played college basketball at Indiana under legendary coach Bob Knight. He was the Hoosiers’ leading scorer during his junior season in 1978-79 and finished his collegiate career with 2,062 points.

The Hoosiers had a down 2020-21 season, finishing 10th in the Big Ten with a 12-15 record. They’ll be hoping Woodson can help turn things around.