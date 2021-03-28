Inactive BTC supply hits 3-month low By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Bitcoin HODLers are not selling: Inactive BTC supply hits 3-month low

Long-time (BTC) HODLers are refraining from selling their holdings, on-chain data from Glassnode shows.

According to Glassnode’s “BTC Percent Supply Last Active 2+ Years” indicator, Bitcoin that was last moved well over two years ago reached a three-month low to 45.364%.

BTC Percent Supply Last Active 2+ Years. Source: Glassnode
Total BTC moving from all miners’ wallets. Source: CryptoQuant
Bitcoin higher low formation. Source: Rekt Capital, TradingView.com