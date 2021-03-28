Hugo Boss Under Fire From Chinese Stars Over Xinjiang Pledge

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Hugo Boss AG came under fire from Chinese celebrities over its stance on human rights in China, ensnaring the company in a growing boycott of western firms who won’t use the cotton produced in the region of Xinjiang over concerns it’s made with forced labor by Muslim-minority Uyghurs.

Li Yifeng, an actor and singer who has more than 60 million followers on his personal Weibo account, has ended all cooperation with Hugo Boss, according to a post on his agent’s Weibo account. Zhu Zhengting and Wang Linkai, both popular singers. will also stop working with the German firm, their agents said on Weibo. Reuters reported earlier on their decisions.

The pressure on Hugo Boss comes after the U.S. accused China of waging a state-run social media campaign to boycott companies that refuse to use cotton from Xinjiang. The U.S. has brought sanctions against Chinese officials after accusing the government of forcibly sending more than 1 million Uyghurs and other minorities to “re-education” camps, allegations that Beijing denies.

China Hits U.S., Canada With Sanctions in Xinjiang Fallout

U.S. and European retail brands including Nike Inc. and Inditex SA’s Zara are also weighing whether to use Xinjiang cotton or risk being boycotted in the world’s second-biggest economy. Hennes & Mauritz AB stores in some parts of China have been shuttered by their landlords after the company expressed concern about the situation in Xinjiang.