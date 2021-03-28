How other states have reacted to Brisbane’s lockdown

Tasmania and Western Australia are the first states to reinstate border restrictions for Queensland as the region prepares to go into a three-day lockdown this afternoon.

The Tasmanian Government this morning declared five local government areas in Queensland as high risk, effective immediately.

Anyone travelling to the state from Brisbane, Logan, Moreton Bay, Ipswich and Redlands will not be permitted to enter without quarantining for two weeks.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has urged all state premiers to declare Greater Brisbane a hotspot. (Tony Moore – Brisbane Times/9News)

The move has forced all incoming travellers from the sunshine state to undertake 14 days of mandatory self-isolation.

WA Premier Mark McGowan made the announcement before an extra four community cases were added to the Brisbane outbreak today, bringing the total to seven.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has declared Greater Brisbane a hotspot and earlier today urged other state and territory leaders to do the same.

It is not yet clear what border protection measures other states will be putting in place.

NSW Health is now advising people against non-essential travel to the Greater Brisbane area.

Coronavirus alerts have been issued for two popular Byron Bay venues after two of the Queenslanders infected with the highly-contagious UK strain visited there.

An infected Brisbane nurse from The Royal Alexandra Hospital and her daughter – who also has the virus – visited the New South Wales resort town from March 26 to 28.