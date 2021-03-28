Hodler’s Digest, March 21–27 By Cointelegraph



$400K Bitcoin predicted this year, NFT warning, Instagram influencer in trouble: Hodler’s Digest, March 21–27



Stock-to-flow creator doesnt think Bitcoins bull market is done

Bitcoins price seems to have stalled below $60,000 after surging to all-time highs earlier in March. But on the bright side, Fridays $6-billion expiration of options a record-breaking sum didnt deliver the slump that some were dreading.

The ever-optimistic PlanB says that we are nowhere near the end of the bull run, tweeting: is just getting started.

Elon Musk says Tesla (NASDAQ:) now accepts Bitcoin from U.S. customers

The NFT of record: New York Times raises $500,000 for charity in NFT column sale

Thetas mainnet 3.0 launch delayed until June, causing tokens price to sink

Technoking and master of coin Elon Musk and Tesla CFO adopt new titles

Announcement of the week

Markets Pro delivers up to 1,497% ROI as quant-style crypto analysis arrives for every investor

Bitcoin can reach $400,000 in 2021 as risk-off reserve asset Bloomberg

Microsoft (NASDAQ:) president says fintechs should leave currency to central banks

Instagram influencer charged over duping followers out of Bitcoin worth $2.5 million

The last dip is the deepest as wife leaves husband for buying more Bitcoin

Microsoft waffling over Bitcoin? BTCs return to Xbox unlikely to spur adoption

Crypto media runs with the bulls as new entrants compete against established brands

network in a fee spin: Can the Berlin upgrade save the day?

