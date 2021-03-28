Hodler’s Digest, March 21–27 By Cointelegraph

$400K Bitcoin predicted this year, NFT warning, Instagram influencer in trouble: Hodler’s Digest, March 21–27
Stock-to-flow creator doesnt think Bitcoins bull market is done
Bitcoins price seems to have stalled below $60,000 after surging to all-time highs earlier in March. But on the bright side, Fridays $6-billion expiration of options a record-breaking sum didnt deliver the slump that some were dreading.
The ever-optimistic PlanB says that we are nowhere near the end of the bull run, tweeting: is just getting started.
Elon Musk says Tesla (NASDAQ:) now accepts Bitcoin from U.S. customers
The NFT of record: New York Times raises $500,000 for charity in NFT column sale
Thetas mainnet 3.0 launch delayed until June, causing tokens price to sink
Technoking and master of coin Elon Musk and Tesla CFO adopt new titles
Announcement of the week
Markets Pro delivers up to 1,497% ROI as quant-style crypto analysis arrives for every investor
Bitcoin can reach $400,000 in 2021 as risk-off reserve asset Bloomberg
Microsoft (NASDAQ:) president says fintechs should leave currency to central banks
Instagram influencer charged over duping followers out of Bitcoin worth $2.5 million
The last dip is the deepest as wife leaves husband for buying more Bitcoin
Microsoft waffling over Bitcoin? BTCs return to Xbox unlikely to spur adoption
Crypto media runs with the bulls as new entrants compete against established brands
network in a fee spin: Can the Berlin upgrade save the day?
