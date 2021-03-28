Former NFL Star Terrell Owens Shares Praying Pic After Escaping Bad Car Crash Unscathed

WENN/Guillermo Proano

The retired football player expresses his gratitude after he’s involved in a scary accident that left his car wrecked with some of its parts scattered across the freeway.

AceShowbiz –

Terrell Owens makes sure to express his gratitude after he survived a bad car crash unscathed. The former NFL star is lucky to be alive after he got involved in the scary accident on a freeway on Saturday, March 27.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, the retired football player shared pictures of some wrecked cars, with some of its parts scattered across the freeway. One of the cars was rear-ended, while the other, a silver sedan which appeared to be Terrell’s, crumpled upfront.

On the same post, Terrell featured a photo of him kneeling with his hands joined together in prayer. He wrote in the caption, “I was on my way home but this is.. HOW MY DAY ENDED YESTERDAY and.. HOW MY DAY STARTED TODAY. Thankful for no injuries, health and able to see another day. God is Good.”

<br />

His social media post was soon flooded with love and support from fans and celebrity friends. Fellow retired NFL star Deion Sanders left a comment which read, “Amen my brother. God has always had u covered.” Another wrote, “Glad you’re ok,” while actress and reality TV star Eva Marcille simply left some praying hand emojis.

Details of the crash are scarce and it’s not immediately clear what caused it. Interestingly, on the same day of the accident, Terrell filmed himself doing a test drive on an Audi Q8 55 TSI. Posting the videos on his Instagram Story, he was showing off the features while he was cruising, including the fact that the car can run for 81 miles before needing to fill up again.

It’s unknown though if the Audi was the same car that he was in when he crashed, since the Audi’s exterior cannot be seen in his videos.

Terrell retired following a 15-year career with the 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys, Bills and Bengals. He last appeared in an NFL game in 2010 and last played professionally for the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League (IFL) in 2012. The 47-year-old was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.