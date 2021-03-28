FOMO or fundamentals? Here’s why Orion Protocol (ORN) rallied by 730% By Cointelegraph

The situation becomes even worse as centralized exchanges also offer staking opportunities. Therefore, the need for a liquidity aggregator that connects to several decentralized and centralized exchanges has become quite clear. Orion Protocol aims to provide access from a single platform for users to trade and swap pools.

As the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry grows, new exchanges and liquidity pools constantly emerge. For the average investor, keeping track of all of them and finding the best yield opportunities has become increasingly complicated.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.