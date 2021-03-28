Firm dollar, equities put gold under pressure

Article content

Gold prices fell on Monday as the U.S.

dollar firmed against a basket of rival currencies, with rising

appetite for riskier assets on the back of economic recovery and

higher vaccination rates denting the metal’s safe-haven status.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,727.91 per ounce by 0129

GMT. U.S. gold futures declined 0.4% to $1,726.00 per

ounce.

* The dollar began the week firmly as U.S. economic strength

and a vaccine rollout proceeding much more quickly than in

Europe, drew investors into the greenback.

* A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated gold

expensive for holders of other currencies.

* Asian shares inched higher as the chance of yet more

trillions in U.S. fiscal spending underpinned the global growth

outlook.

* Annual profits at China’s industrial firms surged in the

first two months of 2021, highlighting a rebound in the

country’s manufacturing sector and a broad revival in economic

activity.

* U.S. consumer spending fell by the most in 10 months in

February as a cold snap gripped many parts of the country and

the boost from a second round of stimulus checks to middle- and

lower-income households faded.

* Bank of England rate-setters Michael Saunders and Silvana