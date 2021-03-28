Firm dollar, equities put gold under pressure

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Gold prices fell on Monday as the U.S.

dollar firmed against a basket of rival currencies, with rising

appetite for riskier assets on the back of economic recovery and

higher vaccination rates denting the metal’s safe-haven status.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,727.91 per ounce by 0129

GMT. U.S. gold futures declined 0.4% to $1,726.00 per

ounce.

* The dollar began the week firmly as U.S. economic strength

and a vaccine rollout proceeding much more quickly than in

Europe, drew investors into the greenback.

* A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated gold

expensive for holders of other currencies.

* Asian shares inched higher as the chance of yet more

trillions in U.S. fiscal spending underpinned the global growth

outlook.

* Annual profits at China’s industrial firms surged in the

first two months of 2021, highlighting a rebound in the

country’s manufacturing sector and a broad revival in economic

activity.

* U.S. consumer spending fell by the most in 10 months in

February as a cold snap gripped many parts of the country and

the boost from a second round of stimulus checks to middle- and

lower-income households faded.

* Bank of England rate-setters Michael Saunders and Silvana

Tenreyro on Friday played down risks of a sustained surge in

inflation when Britain’s economy recovers from its pandemic

crash, and Tenreyro said more stimulus might yet be

needed.

* Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish

positions in COMEX gold and cut them in silver contracts in the

week to March 23, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission

(CFTC) said on Friday.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed

exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.6% to 1,036.62

tonnes on Friday from 1,043.03 tonnes on Thursday.

* Silver fell 0.8% to $24.84, palladium rose

0.1% to $2,677.10 and platinum fell 0.6% to $1,177.9.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR