EU’s Breton sees similar summer tourist season to last year By Reuters

© Reuters. Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Venice
PARIS (Reuters) – European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday that he hopes Europe will have a summer tourist season “comparable to last year”, supported by mass vaccination against COVID-19.
Breton, who heads the EU executive’s vaccine task force, reiterated on RTL radio and TV channel LCI that the EU should deliver enough COVID-19 vaccines by mid-July to allow the bloc to reach collective immunity.
