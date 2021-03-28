Drums containing acid wash ashore on Newcastle beach, forcing evacuation

A drum containing acid has forced the evacuation of a beach north of Sydney when the mysterious container washed ashore.

Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW were called to Shortland Esplanade, in Newcastle, yesterday afternoon shortly after the container was spotted on the sand.

It is believed to contain Hydrochloric Acid (HCl).

As a precautionary measure, crews closed the area just after midday while hazardous materials crews could work to safely contain and remove the contents into several drums.

A photo was shared showing crews dressed in full protective gear working to make the beach safe.

The origin of the container remains a mystery.