Doc Rivers: Lakers, Clippers the teams to beat in the West

Doc Rivers faced his former team on Saturday for the first time since being let go after the Los Angeles Clippers’ 3-1 series collapse against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs.

Rivers’ Philadelphia 76ers fell to the Clippers 122-112, and he still thinks his former team is the club to beat this season, in addition to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Listen, Utah has been great. But I still think the Clippers and Lakers are still the teams to beat in the West,” Rivers said Saturday, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

Rivers admitted that he hasn’t been able to watch as many Western Conference games this season but also said he hasn’t seen “anyone better” than the Clippers and Lakers.

Of course, the West standings would say otherwise. The Utah Jazz have the best record in the NBA at 34-11, and they’ve beaten some of the league’s best, including the 76ers, Clippers, Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Still, it’s hard to ignore the amount of superstar talent the Clippers and Lakers have in comparison to the Jazz. The Clippers’ lineup includes Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley and now Rajon Rondo. The Lakers have LeBron James, Anthony Davis and are the front-runners to land Andre Drummond.

With every team performing well in the regular season, they’ll be put to the test come playoff time, which will truly show us which clubs are the ones to beat.