Digital Artist PplPleasr Raises $525,000 After Selling UniSwap NFT By CoinQuora

Digital Artist PplPleasr Raises $525,000 After Selling UniSwap NFT
- Digital artist PplPleasr has sold animated UniSwap ads for $525,000.
- She traded the ads in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT) titled x*y=k.”
- PplPleasr claims that she will give the ETH obtained from her trading as a charity.
Taiwanese digital artist PplPleasr has sold animated UniSwap ads in a form of non-fungible tokens (NFT). However, upon selling the ads, she has raised a whopping amount of $525,000 (310 ETH). Best of all, she titled the NTF as “x*y=k.”
According to Pplpleasr, she sold the NFT to a decentralized autonomous organization called PleasrDAO created by her followers. Discussing this, the ads were in the form of a video. Furthermore, the videos specifically explained decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols using symbols.
