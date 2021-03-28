Crypto user modifies old school Game Boy for Bitcoin mining By Cointelegraph

Crypto user modifies old school Game Boy for Bitcoin mining
An IT security researcher has been able to adapt Nintendo’s first major handheld game console to mine cryptocurrency.
According to a recent YouTube video, user Stacksmashing used the hardware from a Nintendo Game Boy first released in 1989 as a starting point to mine (BTC). Because the gaming console has no built-in wireless capabilities — and largely predates the internet — the YouTuber said he used a Raspberry Pi microcontroller board attached to the Game Boy’s link port and a USB flash card to establish a connection to a BTC node run from his computer.
