Crypto user modifies old school Game Boy for Bitcoin mining By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Crypto user modifies old school Game Boy for Bitcoin mining

An IT security researcher has been able to adapt Nintendo’s first major handheld game console to mine cryptocurrency.

According to a recent YouTube video, user Stacksmashing used the hardware from a Nintendo Game Boy first released in 1989 as a starting point to mine (BTC). Because the gaming console has no built-in wireless capabilities — and largely predates the internet — the YouTuber said he used a Raspberry Pi microcontroller board attached to the Game Boy’s link port and a USB flash card to establish a connection to a BTC node run from his computer.

Screenshot from YouTube
Screenshot from YouTube