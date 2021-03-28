COVID-19 crisis puts nation on ‘verge of collapse’

Papua New Guinea could be on the “verge of collapse”, NGOs are warning, as its health system struggles with a surging coronavirus outbreak.

At the end of February, the country had only reported 1,275 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

But over the past month, cases have more than tripled. PNG has now reported at least 4,660 COVID-19 cases and 39 related deaths.

Surging coronavirus numbers have put Papua New Guinea under pressure, as hospitals and morgues reach capacity. (9News)

On Friday, the country reported 560 new infections – its highest for a single day – with Prime Minister James Marape admitting there is “rampant community transmission.”

While those figures might not seem high compared to other countries, they pose a major issue in PNG, where the government says there are only about 500 doctors for an estimated population of nine million people.

Low testing rates also mean PNG’s case load is likely much higher – something authorities acknowledge.

Meanwhile, rampant misinformation in the country means some people are still not taking the threat seriously.

9News has been told the morgues are full too, and in some crowded hospitals patients have been treated on the floor. (9News)

Onlookers warn the crisis could worsen next week as people in the predominantly Christian nation travel home for Easter – and are calling on neighboring Australia and New Zealand to do more to help.

Papua New Guinea will start administering coronavirus vaccines to front line health workers this week after Australia donated thousands of doses.

“Papua New Guinea’s health crisis has now reached the level we feared it would a year ago with a surge in cases,” Amnesty International’s Pacific researcher Kate Schuetze said earlier this month.

“A combination of an ailing health system and inadequate living conditions has created a perfect storm for COVID-19 to thrive in the country’s overcrowded informal settlements.”

PNG has one of the lowest ratios of doctors per 1,000 people in the world.

Supplies from Australia have begun arriving in PNG capital to assist with the nation’s fight against COVID-19. (9News)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced 8000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and one million surgical masks would also be provided to PNG. (9News)

According to 2018 World Bank figures, the country had 0.07 physicians per 1000 people – well below the 2017 average among small Pacific Islands (0.5), the 2017 world average (1.6), or the 2017 level in the United States (2.6).

For a while, PNG’s measures appeared to work.

It took until February this year for the country to reach 1,000 cases. But Covid-19 was likely circulating under the radar, says Justine McMahon, PNG country director for CARE.

“It’s been here for months,” Ms McMahon said.