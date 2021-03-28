Coronavirus QLD update: Full list of everything you can and can’t do in Brisbane’s three day lockdown

Greater Brisbane snaps into a three-day lockdown from 5pm tonight, as Queensland fights to contain a potential breakout of the UK strain of coronavirus.

The shutdown effects Greater Brisbane and includes five council areas: Ipswich, Logan, Redlands, Morton and Brisbane.

Schools will close from Tuesday, and people in Greater Brisbane lock down zones will only be able to leave their homes for four essential reasons.

People will be able to leave their home to do things such as grocery shopping, exercise, work and to care for others.

The lockdown was announced after four new cases of community transmission was detected in the past 24 hours.

In Greater Brisbane, the government is urging people to wear face masks when they are outside their homes.