Climate Change protesters delay Sydney traffic

Climate change protesters are causing traffic chaos across Sydney’s CBD this morning.

Members of the Extinction Rebellion group have chained themselves to barrels in the city.

Earlier, one woman glued herself to the road and was arrested.

Traffic had been unable to get through but has now started to move.

The protests are centred around Bathurst and George Streets, with Live Traffic warning of heavy traffic in the area.

A second group of protesters were rallying against a gas pipeline.